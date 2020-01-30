Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,410,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 609,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 163,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vanguard Health Care ETF news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VHT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.58. 15,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,126. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average is $178.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

