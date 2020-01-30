Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after acquiring an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $226.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,403. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

