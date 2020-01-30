Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,019 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.42. 130,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.40. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

