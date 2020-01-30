Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,009,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 391,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 164,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,424.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,549 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 105,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

