Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. 634,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

