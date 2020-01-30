Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $216.18. 3,555,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. The company has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.