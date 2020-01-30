Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,267 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,895 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 164,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,983,000 after acquiring an additional 156,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,368. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.