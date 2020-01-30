Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,282 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $86.49. 247,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

