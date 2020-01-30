Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,879 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of VDE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.04. 62,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,353. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

