Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,664 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $78.11.

