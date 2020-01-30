Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,489 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 373,831 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,580,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,435,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.