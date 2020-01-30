Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,697 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 689,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,953. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.