Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,010 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDM. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM remained flat at $$25.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 324,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,558. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

