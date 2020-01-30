Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 741 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.16. 182,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,402. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

