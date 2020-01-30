Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 804 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

KLAC stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.01. 111,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,542. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

