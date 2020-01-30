Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,819,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

