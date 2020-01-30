Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after buying an additional 116,172 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $627,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,861 shares in the company, valued at $14,195,842.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.47. 118,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.87. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $151.84 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

