ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $371,094.78 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $371,094.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 283,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,688. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ExlService by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

