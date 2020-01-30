Exosis (EXO) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $56,168.00 and approximately $29,526.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 497,554 coins and its circulating supply is 332,554 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

