Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after acquiring an additional 277,645 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,755,000 after acquiring an additional 225,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,913,000 after acquiring an additional 385,146 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

