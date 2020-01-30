Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $22,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after buying an additional 280,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

EXPD stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.