Exponent (EXPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,419 shares of company stock worth $4,835,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

