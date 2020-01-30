Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.11-0.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.11-$0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,912. The company has a market capitalization of $882.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

