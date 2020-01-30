Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.79. 18,526,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

