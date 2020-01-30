Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

