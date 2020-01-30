F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.