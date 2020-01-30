Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 7th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $15.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.06. 22,226,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

