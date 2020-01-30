Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.86.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $14.50 on Thursday, reaching $208.73. 30,683,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.