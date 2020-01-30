Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $13.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.09. 12,044,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.39. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

