Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Cut to “Hold” at Pivotal Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $13.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.92. 42,171,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.