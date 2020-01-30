Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

FB stock traded down $14.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.48. 31,743,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.18 and its 200 day moving average is $195.39. Facebook has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Facebook by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 447,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

