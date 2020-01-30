Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $272.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $274.00 to $272.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Aegis boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.86.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $14.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.48. 31,743,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The stock has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

