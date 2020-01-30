Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

FB traded down $14.04 on Thursday, reaching $209.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,120,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39. The company has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

