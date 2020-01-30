Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $14.75 on Thursday, reaching $208.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,743,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.39. The firm has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.