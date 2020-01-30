Faceter Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.68. Faceter has a total market cap of $442,548.00 and $1,622.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.00 or 0.05794008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00128717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034313 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.