Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $180,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 614,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $118,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,891,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $15.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.21. 32,923,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.86.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

