Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $92.43 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $92,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.57. 153,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $144.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

