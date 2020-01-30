Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 8,100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $102,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.25.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $19.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,437.01. 615,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The firm has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,398.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,273.00. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

