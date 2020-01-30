Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Fair Isaac also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.30-8.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.40.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.89. 244,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $216.98 and a one year high of $420.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.17 and its 200 day moving average is $347.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

