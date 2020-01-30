Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.30-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.89. 244,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $216.98 and a 12 month high of $420.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.17 and a 200-day moving average of $347.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.40.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

