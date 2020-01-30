FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of FANUY stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 208,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

