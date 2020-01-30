FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 824,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $891.43 million, a P/E ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.74. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $57.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FARO. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. G.Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 171.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

