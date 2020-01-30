FBL Financial Group (FFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

