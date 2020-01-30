Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 637.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.44. The company had a trading volume of 434,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average of $131.65. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

