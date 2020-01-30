Federal Signal Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 6,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.55. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

