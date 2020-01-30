Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Federated Investors posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federated Investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FII shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,634,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $40,586.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Federated Investors by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Federated Investors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FII traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 651,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

