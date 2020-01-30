Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Federated Investors has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federated Investors to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

FII traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,708 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $56,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

