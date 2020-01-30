FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $148.06 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.