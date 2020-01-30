FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.