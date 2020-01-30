Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $172.65 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

